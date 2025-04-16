3,005 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

