1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 59,814 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,814 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 99,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $83,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,812,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,276.20. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 56,928 shares of company stock valued at $338,622 in the last 90 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE GNT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

