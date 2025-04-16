1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,736 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,511.96. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

