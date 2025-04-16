1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,179 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,724,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,543,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,869,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 156,141 shares during the last quarter.

BMEZ stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

