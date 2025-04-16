15,300 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in DXC Technology by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

