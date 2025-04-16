1,527 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $222.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.96.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.15.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

