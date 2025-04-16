13,205 Shares in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $202,609.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,769,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,637,002.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 56,928 shares of company stock worth $338,622 over the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

