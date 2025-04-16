12,575 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

GMAR opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.40. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

