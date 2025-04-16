11,040 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,040 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 639.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

