Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of Xylem worth $46,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $419,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

XYL opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

