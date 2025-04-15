XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Announces Earnings Results

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. XWELL had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 88.27%.

XWELL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XWEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 9,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,019. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.11. XWELL has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

