XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,036,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

