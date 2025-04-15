XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 5.0 %

BMRN opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.