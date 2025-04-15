XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 21,832 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 837.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Get Our Latest Report on TRNO

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.