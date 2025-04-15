XTX Topco Ltd Buys 1,581 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Tien, Jr. acquired 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $107,063.50. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.22.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

