Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.37. 114,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,850,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on XERS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xeris Biopharma
Xeris Biopharma Price Performance
Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma
In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 651,481 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 502,853 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,098,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 500,120 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Xeris Biopharma by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 476,118 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xeris Biopharma
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.