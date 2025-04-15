WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 67,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 29,880 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $55.32.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $691.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.