Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $298,042.20. This represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $27,088,465.14. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

