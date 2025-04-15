Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE:WGO opened at $31.09 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $871.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The trade was a 12.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

