Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $5.50. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 379,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.0423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

