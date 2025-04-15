What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Albemarle Q1 Earnings?

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 50.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.46%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

