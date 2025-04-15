Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Welltower by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Welltower by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 2.0 %

WELL stock opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.10.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

