WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$4.00. 2,240,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 976,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ventum Financial increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
