Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY):

4/11/2025 – Casey’s General Stores is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/7/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2025 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $450.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was given a new $438.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Casey’s General Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $460.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Casey’s General Stores was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

CASY stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.76. The stock had a trading volume of 173,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.69 and a 1-year high of $467.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.06 and a 200 day moving average of $408.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 74.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

