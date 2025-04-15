Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.58% of Watts Water Technologies worth $39,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,887,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,044,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,773,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,527,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WTS opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

