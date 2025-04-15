Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $5,342,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $516.23 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.82 and a 1-year high of $571.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

