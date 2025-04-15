Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 163,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

