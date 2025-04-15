Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 280.8% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VHIBF opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$4.27 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vitalhub in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

