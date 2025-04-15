Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.26. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

