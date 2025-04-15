Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9188 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

