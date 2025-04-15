Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Increased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $53,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.