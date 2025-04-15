Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $246.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.83. The company has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

