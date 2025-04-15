VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VanEck Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Robotics ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.09% of VanEck Robotics ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

