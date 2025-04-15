VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 251,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 166,514 shares.The stock last traded at $52.34 and had previously closed at $52.10.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck CLO ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 3,588.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

