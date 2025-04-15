Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,444 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Vale by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

