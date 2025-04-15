UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and traded as high as $33.52. UTG shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 475 shares changing hands.

UTG Stock Down 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $101.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.05.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 58.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

