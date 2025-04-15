Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,821,000 after buying an additional 44,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.69 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

