United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

