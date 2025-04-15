United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.11. 540,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 516,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

United States Brent Oil Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 194,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,232 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $425,000.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

