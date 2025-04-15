United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 3488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Internet

United Internet Trading Up 10.3 %

About United Internet

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,150,000.00 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Free Report)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.