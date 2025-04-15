United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,357,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $306,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,231,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

