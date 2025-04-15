United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $99,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.