United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Buys 93,788 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,788 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $77,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after acquiring an additional 709,383 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after acquiring an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

BATS EFG opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.