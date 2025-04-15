UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Lowered by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 51,861 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

