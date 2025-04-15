Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Textron were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.