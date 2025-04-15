Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Trimble were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This trade represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

