Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases Shares of 1,325 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.05.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.