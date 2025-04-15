Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.74.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

