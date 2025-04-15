Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,203 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
