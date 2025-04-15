Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral” Rating

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGI. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. The trade was a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

